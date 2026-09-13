Indonesian Ship With 240+ Passengers On Board Goes Missing In Java Sea | Details

A major rescue operation is unfolding in Indonesia after the ferry Virgo Transport 8, carrying around 241 passengers, lost contact and is feared to have overturned in the Java Sea. At least one person has been reported dead, with hundreds still unaccounted for. The vessel departed Surabaya in East Java on Saturday morning bound for Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. Contact was lost around 2 a.m. on Sunday, roughly 148 kilometres from its destination. Rescuers from the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Office have mobilised teams and ships to the last known location as a large-scale search continues across the Java Sea.