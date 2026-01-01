English
Indore: Toilet RIGHT ABOVE Main Supply Line! Contaminated Water Kills At Least 7, 160+ In Hospital

Indore: Toilet RIGHT ABOVE Main Supply Line! Contaminated Water Kills At Least 7, 160+ In Hospital

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 04:30 pm IST Livemint

Indore: Toilet RIGHT ABOVE Main Supply Line! Contaminated Water Kills At Least 7, 160+ In Hospital A probe into the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura, Indore, has exposed severe lapses in the city’s water supply system, with the death toll reaching seven on Wednesday and 162 patients undergoing treatment across 27 hospitals. Watch to know more!

 
