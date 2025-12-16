IndusInd Bank Gets A Saviour After Massive Losses | HDFC To Raise Stake To 9.5% After RBI Approval HDFC Bank's subsidiaries have received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to 9.5% stake in the IndusInd Bank. In an exchange filing late on Monday, India's largest private sector lender by market value, said the approval is valid for a year from the RBI's letter dated 15 December 2025. Watch for more!
