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Infantino's $4.2 Billion Private Investment Plan Pushes FIFA World Cup Towards A Crisis

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal to bring private investment into the commercial operations of the FIFA World Cup has sparked strong opposition from several football governing bodies. The plan would involve creating a new commercial entity for FIFA tournaments while allowing outside investors to acquire a minority stake, with FIFA saying the move would generate more funding for its 211 member associations.

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