Inflation & Global Slowdown: Why India's economic indicators are giving mixed signals | Report

India's business & consumption activity has shown ... moreIndia's business & consumption activity has shown mixed signs of recovery in July. A Bloomberg report said that demand for Indian goods & services has softened. Bloomberg published its report by complying cross-section of high-frequency indicators. The RBI which raised interest rates by 140 basis points in three moves this year has signaled future tightening to ensure no massive slowdown in the economy. April-June quarter data is likely to show double-digit growth. Watch this video to know more.
#india #business #bloomberg #economy #import #export
