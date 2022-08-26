Inflation & Global Slowdown: Why India's economic indicators are giving mixed signals | Report

Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 07:05 AM IST

India's business & consumption activity has shown ... moreIndia's business & consumption activity has shown mixed signs of recovery in July. A Bloomberg report said that demand for Indian goods & services has softened. Bloomberg published its report by complying cross-section of high-frequency indicators. The RBI which raised interest rates by 140 basis points in three moves this year has signaled future tightening to ensure no massive slowdown in the economy. April-June quarter data is likely to show double-digit growth. Watch this video to know more. #india #business #bloomberg #economy #import #export