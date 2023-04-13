Inflation in Russia dips below 4%, Putin’s winning on the economic front

As the U.S. struggles to tame inflation, put a che... moreAs the U.S. struggles to tame inflation, put a check on bank run, and address unemployment, its arch enemy Russia despite crippling sanctions imposed by the U.S and Europe continues to keep it together.Annual inflation in Russia dropped below the Rusisan central bank's 4% target in March for the first time in a year, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.