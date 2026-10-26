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Infosys Q2 numbers decoded: Big deals versus big headwinds

Infosys has once again lowered its FY27 constant-currency (CC) revenue guidance to 1-2%, down from 1.5-3% earlier and 1.5–3.5% at the start of the fiscal year. Announcing its September quarter (Q2FY27) results, the company said a shift toward offshore delivery and a deal exit could hit FY27 growth by 1.8-2%.

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Published26 Oct 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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Infosys Q2 numbers decoded: Big deals versus big headwinds
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