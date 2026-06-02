Infosys' Young Workforce SHRINKS To Record Low | Here’s Why

Infosys’s workforce is aging rapidly. For the first time in 15 years, employees under 30 now make up just 50.7% of its total headcount - down from 53% last year. The IT giant added over 5,000 employees in FY26, but the share of young workers continues to decline as the 31-50 age group rises to 45.7%.This shift is being driven by two major forces: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) offering better pay and opportunities to fresh graduates, and AI automation reducing the need for large entry-level teams. Watch how India’s biggest IT companies are undergoing a major demographic transformation.