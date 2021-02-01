Home
Infrastructure drives budget hopes but implementation is key
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 10:17 PM IST
Livemint
- The 'Never Before 'Budget's intense focus on infrastructure has a lot to offer for the sector, according to experts, including for investors. The first post-pandemic budget has elated the markets and massively increased spending by nearly 35% in 2021-22 for infrastructure. This includes completing around 11,000 km of national highway infrastructure and allocating 20,000 crore to capitalize a DFI. However, the government still needs to be bolder and swifter to attract more capital to infrastructure, according to Mr. Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vice Chairman, Everstone Group and CEO, EverSource Capital Jhaveri, who is a part of an insightful panel that includes Mr. Anuj Puri, Chairman, CII Real Estate Confluence 2021 and Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants Pvt Ltd; and Mr. L Viswanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. For his part, Mr. Puri said this was a very meaningful budget in terms of long-term infrastructure and possibly game-changing if follow up steps are taken and there is strong implementation. Mr. Viswanathan said it was a growth-oriented budget but there was a need to focus on ease of doing business to take the positive Budget proposals forward. This post-Budget dialogue was moderated by Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor, HT Digital/HT Ideas Lab. Watch the full discussion here