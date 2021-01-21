Subscribe
'Infrastructure funding will kick-start…': BSE CEO on economy, market

Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 11:38 PM IST Livemint

BSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan spoke on the steps that can be taken to kick-start the economy and maintain the momentum. Chauhan said that the economy is picking up and it is a good sign. “How do you build the momentum? The first kick-start will come from infrastructure funding,” Chauhan said. Chauhan added that the textile side is the easiest way to export at the lowest capital cost. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.