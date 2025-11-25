English
Business News/ Videos / In-hand Salary To Working Hours…What Are The Key Changes In The New Labour Codes? Explained

In-hand Salary To Working Hours…What Are The Key Changes In The New Labour Codes? Explained

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 07:58 pm IST Livemint

In-hand Salary To Working Hours…What Are The Key Changes In The New Labour Codes? Explained The Centre has announced a new framework that consolidates the country's employment statutes into four codes. The new labour codes have overhauled the calculation of wages, gratuity, provident fund (PF), pension, and other social security benefits. Mint's National Editor, Devina Sengupta explains the Labour Codes in 8 Minutes. Watch!

 
