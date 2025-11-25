Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / In-hand Salary To Working Hours…What Are The Key Changes In The New Labour Codes? Explained

In-hand Salary To Working Hours…What Are The Key Changes In The New Labour Codes? Explained

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 07:58 pm IST Livemint

In-hand Salary To Working Hours…What Are The Key Changes In The New Labour Codes? Explained The Centre has announced a new framework that consolidates the country's employment statutes into four codes. The new labour codes have overhauled the calculation of wages, gratuity, provident fund (PF), pension, and other social security benefits. Mint's National Editor, Devina Sengupta explains the Labour Codes in 8 Minutes. Watch!