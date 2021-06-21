OPEN APP
Home >Videos >Innovaccer founder on becoming a health-tech unicorn

Innovaccer founder on becoming a health-tech unicorn

Updated: 21 Jun 2021, 08:33 AM IST Livemint
  • Noida- and San Francisco-based healthcare data activation platform company, Innovaccer, has become India’s first health-tech unicorn after raising $105 Mn in a Series D round, led by Tiger Global Management. In the second episode of our special series 'Meet the Unicorns', Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder, COO, Innovaccer, takes us through the company's journey which began by the founders dropping their corporate jobs and working to establish a future-proof business.
 

