Innovaccer founder on becoming a health-tech unicorn

Updated: 21 Jun 2021, 08:33 AM IST
Livemint
- Noida- and San Francisco-based healthcare data activation platform company, Innovaccer, has become India’s first health-tech unicorn after raising $105 Mn in a Series D round, led by Tiger Global Management. In the second episode of our special series 'Meet the Unicorns', Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder, COO, Innovaccer, takes us through the company's journey which began by the founders dropping their corporate jobs and working to establish a future-proof business.