‘Insane Leap!' Salesforce CEO Declares He’ll Never Use ChatGPT Again

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 12:24 am IST

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has publicly endorsed Google’s new Gemini 3.0 model, calling it a major leap in AI capability after years of relying on ChatGPT. His remarks come at a time when enterprise adoption strategies, model performance and industry partnerships are under renewed scrutiny. The shift is drawing attention across the tech sector as leading companies reassess the competitive landscape in generative AI. The development also arrives amid broader conversations about market momentum and platform preference among enterprise users. Watch.