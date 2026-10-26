Inside America's Doomsday War Plan Against Blackouts & Supply Shocks | Explained

The Pentagon is developing a broader “FORTRESS” initiative to ensure US military bases can sustain combat operations even if civilian power, water, fuel and communications fail. According to reports, major installations across the continental United States must be ready to operate independently for at least 90 days. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said relying on civilian infrastructure is an “intolerable risk,” adding that “power is combat now.”