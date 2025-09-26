Inside Arihant Patni’s Business Playbook: Startups, Investments & The Future of Indian Innovation

Updated: 26 Sept 2025, 12:01 pm IST

In this episode of Let’s Mint Money, Arihant Patni, Managing Director at Patni Financial Advisors, reflects on his journey from family business legacy to becoming an active startup investor. He shares insights on why he began backing new-age ventures, his association with Bombay Shaving Company, and how his personal and professional experiences have shaped his outlook on money, risk, and entrepreneurship.