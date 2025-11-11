Delhi Police and emergency teams continued operations near the Red Fort junction after a powerful explosion damaged multiple vehicles and left several people injured. The area, one of the busiest public transport corridors in the capital, saw heavy traffic disruption as forensic teams and investigators examined the blast site. Security agencies, including the NIA and FSL teams, are assessing the circumstances surrounding the incident while authorities remain on high alert. This ground report shows the exact location, surrounding landmarks, and the extent of damage at the epicentre of the explosion. Watch.
