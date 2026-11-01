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Inside Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tours Inside Train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has toured the newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Banaras and New Delhi. The overnight service is designed to offer affordable long-distance travel, with modern passenger amenities and technology developed under the Make in India initiative. The new service is part of Indian Railways' broader push to upgrade passenger connectivity and improve travel options for middle-class families. Vaishnaw's visit offers a closer look at the train's interiors, facilities and features. Watch.

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Published1 Nov 2026, 07:59 PM IST
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Inside Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Railway Minister Tours Inside Train
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