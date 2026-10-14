Inside OpenAI’s Security Scare: Mystery Device Triggers Major FBI Probe | Details

OpenAI has terminated an engineering lead after the FBI arrested a 35-year-old Saudi national, Abdulrahman Alfozan, for allegedly planting a covert recording device in a San Francisco conference room. The device, discovered on 30 September by OpenAI’s technical surveillance countermeasures team, was plugged into a USB port behind a television and concealed with toilet paper. It featured advanced encryption and data-transfer capabilities. The room regularly hosted discussions on proprietary research, product plans and strategic decisions involving advanced AI technologies.