Inside OpenAI’s Security Scare: Mystery Device Triggers Major FBI Probe | Details

OpenAI has terminated an engineering lead after the FBI arrested a 35-year-old Saudi national, Abdulrahman Alfozan, for allegedly planting a covert recording device in a San Francisco conference room. The device, discovered on 30 September by OpenAI’s technical surveillance countermeasures team, was plugged into a USB port behind a television and concealed with toilet paper. It featured advanced encryption and data-transfer capabilities. The room regularly hosted discussions on proprietary research, product plans and strategic decisions involving advanced AI technologies.
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