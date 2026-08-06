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Inside Story Of Visa's India Layoffs: 4 AM Emails, Notice Period | Explained

Visa has announced it will reduce around 7% of its global workforce, affecting nearly 2,600 employees, citing Artificial Intelligence as the key reason. CEO Ryan McInerney pointed to the shift toward “agentic AI” that can perform tasks with human supervision. While India-specific numbers remain undisclosed, the company employs over 3,500 people across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Reports indicate significant cuts in some teams, including long-serving employees. Mastercard has also planned similar AI-related workforce reductions.

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Published6 Aug 2026, 05:51 PM IST
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Inside Story Of Visa's India Layoffs: 4 AM Emails, Notice Period | Explained
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