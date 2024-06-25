Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Inside The World Of Stock Market Tips On Telegram & Instagram | Mint Money

Inside The World Of Stock Market Tips On Telegram & Instagram | Mint Money

Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 05:22 PM IST Livemint

Beware of Illegal Stock Tips: NSE, SEBI warn against illegal stock tips on Telegram, Instagram. Just a couple of days ago, the National Stock Exchange issued a warning against a Telegram channel called LEVERAGE CONSULTANTS, which gives stock market tips on Telegram. A week before that, NSE issued a similar warning against a handle called BSE_NSE_LATEST on Instagram... and BHARAT TRADING YATRA on telegram. The NSE has also put out a link where you can check who is a registered advisor, and cautioned investors to CHECK such details while dealing with anyone who offers stock advice. But despite the exchanges and market regulator being on the job - many unregistered entities on platforms like Instagram and Telegram give out stock and F&O tips. Of course, there ARE registered ones too. Tech platform Finosaurus analysed over 50 trading related Telegram channels to help investors asses their performance - and the Mint Money team scrutinised some of these. Watch full video to aware from stock market scams through telegram and Instagram apps.

