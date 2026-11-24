Inside Trump's Secret Mission to Bring Jensen Huang Back To Nvidia | Explained

U.S. President Donald Trump personally intervened to orchestrate Jensen Huang’s stunning return as chief executive of Nvidia—just 11 days after the tech boss resigned amid an intelligence scandal—according to a CNN report detailing a weekend-long White House pressure campaign. Viewing Nvidia’s market stability as critical to investor confidence, the broader U.S. economy, and America’s lead in the global AI race, Trump contacted Nvidia’s board directly—even dialing into a board meeting—while assigning Vice President JD Vance to coordinate an intensive 72-hour push with directors.