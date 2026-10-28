Insurance for All by 2047 — Can Agentic AI Make It Happen?

Can agentic AI deliver insurance for all by 2047? On Mint’s series All About AI, Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint speaks to Arun Kumar Parameswaran, EVP & MD, Salesforce South Asia, Amneet Singh, Partner - Advisory and Leader, Business Transformation, PwC and Sankaranarayanan Raghavan, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, IndiaFirst Life. They discuss AI’s role in distribution, underwriting and claims, why regulated sectors need deterministic outcomes, where humans stay in the loop, and what will separate agentic insurers from the rest. Partnered with Salesforce