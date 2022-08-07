Internationalization of Currency: All You Need to Know | Mint Masterclass

WHAT IS THE INTERNATIONALIZATION OF CURRENCY?
WHAT IS THE INTERNATIONALIZATION OF CURRENCY?
The most dominant reserve currency is the US dollar, which accounts for 59% of total foreign reserves, followed by the euro, which is 20.50%, and then the Japanese yen, which is 5.89%. But why do all the other countries hold these reserves? Let’s understand that in this video!
