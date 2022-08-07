Internationalization of Currency: All You Need to Know | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 12:59 PM IST

WHAT IS THE INTERNATIONALIZATION OF CURRENCY? The most dominant reserve currency is the US dollar, which accounts for 59% of total foreign reserves, followed by the euro, which is 20.50%, and then the Japanese yen, which is 5.89%. But why do all the other countries hold these reserves? Let’s understand that in this video! #internationalizationofcurrency #currency #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze