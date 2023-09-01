Investors Richer By Nearly 3 Lakh Cr In A Day | Time To Go Long Or Should You Wait? | Details

Friday was a great day for the the bulls. The coll... moreFriday was a great day for the the bulls. The collective rise in market cap of Stocks on BSE was nearly ₹312.4 lakh crore from ₹309.6 lakh crore which made investors richer by ₹2.8 lakh crore in a single day! Nifty also ended the day with healthy gains on Friday. All around buying was boosted by positive global cues including the hope that the US Fed will not raise rates in September. Experts believe, better GDP numbers also contributed to the positive sentiment.
