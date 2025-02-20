iPhone 16e Launch: Apple Unveils Its Latest iPhone For ₹XX,900 | Here Are Its Specs, Cost & Features Apple launches the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 series. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an edge-to-edge design, enabling HDR video playback, gaming, and reading. Pre-orders start on 21 February, with sales commencing on 28 February. Watch to know more!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.