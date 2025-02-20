Hello User
Business News/ Videos / iPhone 16e Launch: Apple Unveils Its Latest iPhone For XX,900 | Here Are Its Specs, Cost & Features

iPhone 16e Launch: Apple Unveils Its Latest iPhone For XX,900 | Here Are Its Specs, Cost & Features

Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:02 PM IST Livemint

iPhone 16e Launch: Apple Unveils Its Latest iPhone For XX,900 | Here Are Its Specs, Cost & Features Apple launches the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 series. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an edge-to-edge design, enabling HDR video playback, gaming, and reading. Pre-orders start on 21 February, with sales commencing on 28 February. Watch to know more!

