iPhone 17s Worth ₹4.3 Lakh, 1Kg Silver Brick & 228 Condom Orders: What India Ordered On Instamart Instamart orders this year ranged from the smallest ₹10 buys to the most expensive Rs. 4.3 lakh single-cart iPhone parcel. Instamart’s top spender, hailing from Hyderabad, shelled out a whopping Rs. 22 lakh this year on Instamart purchases. Another notable purchase was that of a Chennai user who spent over Rs1 lakh on condoms in 2025. Watch for more!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.