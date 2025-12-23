iPhone 17 Worth ₹ 4.3 Lakh, 1Kg Silver Brick & 228 Condom Order: What India Ordered On Instamart

Updated: 23 Dec 2025, 03:07 pm IST

iPhone 17s Worth ₹4.3 Lakh, 1Kg Silver Brick & 228 Condom Orders: What India Ordered On Instamart Instamart orders this year ranged from the smallest ₹10 buys to the most expensive Rs. 4.3 lakh single-cart iPhone parcel. Instamart’s top spender, hailing from Hyderabad, shelled out a whopping Rs. 22 lakh this year on Instamart purchases. Another notable purchase was that of a Chennai user who spent over Rs1 lakh on condoms in 2025. Watch for more!