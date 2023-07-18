Hello User
Business News/ Videos / IPL 2023 ad revenue crosses 10,000 crore | Mint Primer | Mint

IPL 2023 ad revenue crosses 10,000 crore | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST Team Mint

The 2023 Indian Premier League saw a staggering rise in advertising revenue, reaching 10,120 crore. This was driven by increased participation and spending in fantasy sports platforms, as well as the growing fan engagement with the premier cricketing event. The video explores these trends and how they are shaping the future of the sport and its profitability.The video explores these trends and how they are shaping the future of the sport and its profitability.

