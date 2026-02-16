IPO Boom, Valuations & Governance: Expert Explains How India's Capital Markets Work| Capital Compass

India's IPO boom has transformed the capital markets, but how are IPO valuations really decided, and what separates successful listings from failures? In this episode of Capital Compass, Sonia Dasgupta, Managing Director & CEO of the Investment Banking division at JM Financial, breaks down the IPO journey, valuation dynamics, governance standards and what founders must get right before going public. From SIP-led liquidity and private equity exits to promoter mindset shifts, governance, disclosures and investor communication, this conversation offers a rare inside view of how investment bankers and institutional investors evaluate IPOs. Sonia explains why integrity and transparency often matter more than financial metrics, and why the best IPOs leave money on the table.