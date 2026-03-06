IPO Checklist for Founders: How Tier 2 & Tier 3 Companies Are Winning in Public Markets

India's capital markets are undergoing a structural transformation. In this episode of Capital Compass, powered by Adfactors PR and presented by Mint, host Anisha Jain speaks to Bhavesh Shah, MD & Head, Investment Banking, Equirus Capital on: Why India raised ₹6 lakh crore in just 5 years compared to ₹4 lakh crore in the previous two decades Whether 2026 could see another ₹2 lakh crore IPO wave How ₹30,000 crore per month in SIP inflows is reshaping market predictability Why reliance on foreign institutional investors has reduced The rise of Tier 2 & Tier 3 city founders in public markets Why manufacturing could drive India's next fundraising cycle The "Say–Do Ratio" every IPO-bound founder must follow Private equity exits, OFS debates, and retail investor participation Bhavesh explains why equity markets are becoming the most aligned form of capital, how mutual funds are driving discipline in IPO pricing, and why differentiation and governance matter more than ever. Watch the full conversation to understand what's driving India's primary markets and what investors should watch out for.