IPO Frenzy or Market Maturity? Decoding India's IPO Outlook for 2026 | Capital Compass

Updated: 09 Feb 2026, 01:01 pm IST

Powered by Adfactors PR Is India witnessing an IPO frenzy-or is the capital market simply maturing? In this episode of Capital Compass, Mint's capital markets podcast, Anisha Jain, Group Head Adfactors PR speaks to veteran banker Mahavir Lunawat, Founder of Pantomath Financial Services Group, to decode what's really happening in India's IPO market and what founders and investors should expect in 2026. From record liquidity and rising demat participation to governance standards, IPO valuations, promoter exits, and why many IPOs trade below listing price, this conversation breaks down the myths versus realities of India's primary markets. Mahavir explains why India still has massive headroom for IPO-led capital formation and why long-term investing culture matters more than listing-day gains. Whether you're a startup founder considering an IPO, a retail investor tracking new listings, or a market professional analysing capital flows, this episode offers a grounded, data-backed view of India's IPO ecosystem.