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Iran Calls For Israel To Be 'ELIMINATED' For Peace To Exist As West Asia War Rages | Explained

Iran Escalates: Friday Prayer Leader Calls for Israel’s “Elimination,” IRGC Threatens Brutal Crackdown, Operation True Promise 4 Strikes US & Israel Targets! As hardliners tighten grip, Ahmad Khatami declares Israel must be eliminated for peace. IRGC warns of “harsher than January 8” repression if protests erupt after 36,500 killed in two-day massacre. New missile/drone barrages hit US & Israeli sites under Operation True Promise 4. Netanyahu vows to fuel internal unrest; Trump claims US is “totally destroying” the regime. Tensions spiral toward all-out confrontation.

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Published14 Mar 2026, 06:25 PM IST
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Iran Calls For Israel To Be ELIMINATED For Peace To Exist As West Asia War Rages
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