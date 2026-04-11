Iran Delegation Carries Minab Victims' Relics To Pakistan For Peace Talks With U.S. | Explained

Iran has sent a high-level delegation to Islamabad for crucial ceasefire talks with the United States, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. On the flight, they placed blood-soaked school bags, children’s shoes, white flowers, and photographs of the dead in the front row — a powerful symbolic gesture named “Minab 168.” The name refers to the over 160 schoolchildren allegedly killed on the very first day of the US-Israeli strikes when a girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, was reportedly hit. The delegation is carrying a 10-point ceasefire proposal. Pakistan is hosting the talks as a neutral mediator. On the US side, Vice President JD Vance is leading the team along with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.