Iran Erupts! Blasts Reported in Qeshm & Bandar Abbas Amid Hormuz Fire

Four explosions were reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, with multiple locations apparently hit. IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency blamed a US attack for the blasts. Additional explosions were reported in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas. Separately, Iranian state television said three projectiles were fired from near Sirik towards the Strait of Hormuz, claiming they targeted vessels violating Iranian restrictions. The reports come amid heightened tensions over the strategic waterway critical for global energy shipments.