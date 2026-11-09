Subscribe

Iran Erupts! Blasts Reported in Qeshm & Bandar Abbas Amid Hormuz Fire

Four explosions were reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, with multiple locations apparently hit. IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency blamed a US attack for the blasts. Additional explosions were reported in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas. Separately, Iranian state television said three projectiles were fired from near Sirik towards the Strait of Hormuz, claiming they targeted vessels violating Iranian restrictions. The reports come amid heightened tensions over the strategic waterway critical for global energy shipments.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Iran Erupts: Blasts Reported in Qeshm & Bandar Abbas Amid Hormuz Fire
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosIran Erupts! Blasts Reported in Qeshm & Bandar Abbas Amid Hormuz Fire
Advertisement
Read Next Story