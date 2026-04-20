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Iran FIRES At Indian-Flagged Ships In Hormuz, New Delhi Issues Strong Warning, Summons Iranian Envoy

India has raised serious concerns with Iran after a firing incident involving an Indian-flagged merchant vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. India’s Ministry of External Affairs held discussions with Iran’s ambassador, seeking firm assurances for the safe movement of commercial ships through the vital waterway. Sources said India had already shared advance movement details of multiple vessels for coordinated transit, making the incident a major diplomatic concern. Tehran has reportedly described the episode as unintentional, while New Delhi has pushed for stronger clearance mechanisms before future passage. Watch.

Livemint
Published20 Apr 2026, 01:05 AM IST
Iran Targets Indian-Flagged Ships In Hormuz, New Delhi Summons Envoy
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HomeVideosIran FIRES At Indian-Flagged Ships In Hormuz, New Delhi Issues Strong Warning, Summons Iranian Envoy
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