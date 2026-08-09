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Iran FLAUNTS Captured U.S, Israeli Aircraft, Published Shocking Footage On State TV | Watch

Iran has released footage on state television showing what it claims are recovered U.S. MQ-9 Reaper and Israeli Hermes 900 drones following recent hostilities. The display has drawn attention to Tehran's claims that the aircraft were captured largely intact, raising questions over the technology and systems Iran could potentially examine. Watch.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 08:56 PM IST
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Iran FLAUNTS Captured U.S, Israeli Aircraft, Published Footage On State TV
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