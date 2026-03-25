Iran Has Some BIG Demands From Trump To End West Asia War: Details

Iran’s Shocking Ceasefire Demands to End West Asia War – Close US Bases, Transit Fees on Hormuz & More! As backchannel talks continue to end the escalating West Asia conflict, Iran has reportedly given a sweeping list of conditions in response to US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal. Key Iranian demands include: Complete closure of all US military bases in the Gulf, Reparations for the strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Right to collect transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Full sanctions relief and guarantees against future attacks and No restrictions on Iran’s missile programme. The Trump administration has already dismissed these terms as “ridiculous and unrealistic.” With Israel’s position unclear and the IRGC driving Iran’s stance, a quick de-escalation looks unlikely.