Subscribe

Iran Has Some BIG Demands From Trump To End West Asia War: Details

Iran’s Shocking Ceasefire Demands to End West Asia War – Close US Bases, Transit Fees on Hormuz & More! As backchannel talks continue to end the escalating West Asia conflict, Iran has reportedly given a sweeping list of conditions in response to US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal. Key Iranian demands include: Complete closure of all US military bases in the Gulf, Reparations for the strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Right to collect transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Full sanctions relief and guarantees against future attacks and No restrictions on Iran’s missile programme. The Trump administration has already dismissed these terms as “ridiculous and unrealistic.” With Israel’s position unclear and the IRGC driving Iran’s stance, a quick de-escalation looks unlikely.

Livemint
Published25 Mar 2026, 11:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Iran Has Some BIG Demands From Trump To End West Asia War: Details
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosIran Has Some BIG Demands From Trump To End West Asia War: Details
Read Next Story