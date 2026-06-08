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Iran Issues Stark Warning to Israel After Missile Attack | 'More Crushing Blows' Threatened | Watch

Iran has issued a stark warning to Israel following its missile strike, threatening “more crushing and regrettable blows” if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue or if Israel retaliates. IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari accused Israel of crossing “all red lines” with strikes on Beirut’s Dahiyeh and southern Lebanon. As air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel and reports emerged of missile impacts, global powers rushed to prevent a wider regional conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly urged Israel to avoid retaliation, while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a diplomatic outreach campaign with key regional and international partners.

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Published8 Jun 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Iran Issues Stark Warning to Israel After Missile Attack
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HomeVideosIran Issues Stark Warning to Israel After Missile Attack | 'More Crushing Blows' Threatened | Watch
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