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Iran May Demand Chinese Yuan For Oil Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran May Allow Tanker Passage Through Strait of Hormuz — But ONLY If Oil Is Traded in Chinese Yuan! Amid escalating West Asia war and fears of full closure, Tehran reportedly considers letting limited oil tankers through the critical chokepoint (1/5 of global oil trade) — but only if transactions use yuan instead of US dollars. This would directly challenge the decades-old petrodollar system, accelerate Beijing’s push for yuan internationalization in energy deals, and send shockwaves through global markets already seeing Brent near $100/barrel and WTI in mid-$90s. A financial checkpoint at Hormuz could reshape world oil trade forever.

Livemint
Published14 Mar 2026, 06:22 PM IST
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Iran May Demand Chinese Yuan For Oil Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
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