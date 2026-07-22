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Iran Mediation Fails, Now Cash-Strapped Pakistan Knocks On US Door For $10 Bn Lifeline

Pakistan has formally requested a $10 billion Bilateral Exchange Stabilisation Support Facility from the US Treasury with a five-year maturity. The request comes after Islamabad’s mediation efforts in the US-Iran war, as it seeks to bolster foreign exchange reserves, ease rupee pressure, and reduce IMF dependence. Finance Minister raised the issue with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, highlighting vulnerability to regional geopolitics. This rare facility could provide crucial breathing room for Pakistan’s fragile economy.

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2026, 10:40 PM IST
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Cash-Strapped Pakistan Knocks On US Door For $10 Bn Lifeline
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