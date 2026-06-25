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Iran Offers Big Economic Partnership to India | Oil, Energy & Trade Ties Set for Revival?

Iran has expressed its readiness to strengthen economic ties with India, with a major focus on oil, energy, and trade cooperation. Iran's Petroleum Minister said Tehran is prepared to expand its economic partnership with New Delhi, raising hopes of renewed business and energy relations between the two countries. What could this mean for India's energy security, trade, and regional geopolitics? Watch this video for the latest developments and their potential impact on India-Iran relations.

Livemint
Published25 Jun 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Iran Offers Big Economic Partnership to India | Oil Trade Set for Revival?
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