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Iran Rejects Trump's Claim of New Negotiations, Sends HARDCORE Response To USA | WATCH

Fresh confusion has erupted in US-Iran diplomacy after Tehran rejected President Donald Trump's assertion that Iran sought new talks following the ceasefire. Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding, stating there was “no request to negotiate,” while confirming ongoing consultations with Oman and regional mediators over the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange comes amid heightened rhetoric on alleged assassination threats and renewed sanctions.

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Published12 Jul 2026, 02:32 PM IST
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Iran Rejects Trump's Claim of New Negotiations, Sends HARDCORE Response To USA
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