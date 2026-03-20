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Iran Retaliation Hits Qatar Gas Hub, 17% LNG Capacity Lost for Years, Says Qatar Energy CEO

Iran Retaliation Hits Qatar Gas Hub, 17% LNG Capacity Lost for Years, Says Qatar Energy CEO Iranian attacks have knocked out 17% of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, causing an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia, QatarEnergy’s CEO told Reuters on Thursday. Watch for more!

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Published20 Mar 2026, 06:35 PM IST
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Iran Hits Qatar Gas Hub, 17% LNG Capacity Lost for Years, Says Qatar Energy CEO
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