Iran Shares Untold Details Of 21-Hour Failed Truce Talks With U.S. In Pakistan | WATCH

Washington’s major diplomatic push with Tehran has collapsed with no deal after 21 hours of intense negotiations in Islamabad. Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation, but Iran refused to accept the core American demand: a firm commitment never to build nuclear weapons or develop rapid breakout capability. Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei took a measured tone, saying both sides reached “understanding” on some issues but remained far apart on two or three key red lines — widely believed to include sanctions relief, the Strait of Hormuz, and nuclear constraints. Were these talks a sign of American weakness or tough bargaining from both sides? With the fragile ceasefire at risk, rising oil prices, and competing narratives of who “lost” Islamabad, we analyse what this means for the next phase of the US-Iran showdown.